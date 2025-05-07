403
The Bureau’s Bold Expansion: UAE’s Pioneering Female-Focused Co-Working Space Opens New Doors for Entrepreneurs and Businesses
(MENAFN- Tishtash) The Bureau Business Center (The Bureau), UAE’s first and only purpose-built female-focused co-working space has launched its second location – The Bureau Opera Grand. Located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, it is now open to the community. Offering distinct spaces and unparalleled networking opportunities, the new destination is set to become a new hub for collaborations, partnerships, events and new business..
Co-founded by Dubai-raised sisters Nikita and Rhea Patel, the new space features purposeful design with natural light and pastel tones, offering guests the convenience of an office with the comfort of home. While being inclusive and open to everyone, The Bureau is designed with women’s needs at the forefront, and the new location is no different, with all amenities, including a nursing room, that allows mothers to return to work easily. Offering private offices, meeting rooms, co-working lounges, podcast equipment and phone booths, as well as a Jones The Grocer express café – the new destination has all the features of the original Gold & Diamond park location, as an urban hub on a grander scale.
Built on the success of the first Bureau, creating a community has been the soul of the business. Over the past two years, The Bureau has become the hub for many women’s groups and industry organisations. Supporting the community through an array of member events, from upskilling workshops to VC pitch nights, the co-working space also hosts non-profits for free in their events space.
With Dubai becoming one of the fastest-growing destinations for entrepreneurs and digital nomads, with flexibility backed up by government initiatives, and easy company formation – there is a growing demand for co-working spaces and networking support catering to the needs of the community. To date, The Bureau has built a community of over 12,500 people and 157 businesses and hosted 438 events for various women’s and community groups, business groups, startups, and various organisations since its inception. Having housed 1000+ entrepreneurs and businesses, across various industries with the top five being Media, Interior Design & Architecture, Health Tech, Real Estate, HR & Recruitment.
Co-founder Rhea Patel said: “Community and human connection are truly the backbone of what we do and our ‘why.’ People are craving social interaction more than ever, which fosters loyalty among our members. We believe in facilitated networking through our dedicated community manager and our successful Bureau Connect programme, where we match individuals 1:1 based on mutual interests/expertise. Members feel valued when their names are brought up in rooms they aren't in, and we genuinely strive for their success.”
“When I became a mother last year, I experienced first-hand the importance of The Bureau's female-focused design. Our nursing room made it easy for me to return to work, and I believe such facilities should be the norm in all workspaces. The Bureau has become a home away from home for many entrepreneurs and SMEs, as well as a welcoming landing pad for those who have recently relocated to Dubai,” added Nikita Patel Bhojani, co-founder.
Membership plans include monthly and annual options, private office rental, corporate coworking, social membership plans, student plans, and a day pass option. Rates start from AED 120 for a day pass, AED 1200 for coworking membership, and AED 9,500 for private office rental.
