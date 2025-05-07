HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday May 21, 2025, on or about 07:00 CEST (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a live video webcast will be held at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST) on the same day. In order to attend, use the following link to register and watch the webcast:

Link to register and watch webcast

We encourage listeners to register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to start. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the presentation. You can also submit questions by sending an email to [email protected] .

The presentation material which will be used will be made available on and a replay of the webcast will also be made available at this website, as well as on the Flex LNG YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: [email protected]

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision

Flex LNG - Invitation to the 2025 First Quarter Presentation Hamilton, Bermuda May 7, 2025 Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release News Powered by Cision

SOURCE Flex LNG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED