Company Announcement For The First Quarter Of 2025
7 May 2025
Announcement No. 39/2025
On May 7, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the company announcement for the first quarter of 2025 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.
Please see attached file.
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.Attached files:
Company Announcement Q1 2025 for Jyske
Company Announcement Q1 2025 for Jyske Realkredit
