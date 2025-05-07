Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Company Announcement For The First Quarter Of 2025


2025-05-07 01:45:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

7 May 2025
Announcement No. 39/2025

Company announcement for the first quarter of 2025

On May 7, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the company announcement for the first quarter of 2025 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail: ...

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Company Announcement Q1 2025 for Jyske

Attachment

  • Company Announcement Q1 2025 for Jyske Realkredit

