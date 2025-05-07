Maverick's Legacy Saves 8 Lives, Donates Over 1,500 Airway Clearance Devices To Schools And First Responders

Mavericks Legacy Saving Lives in Memory of our Son Maverick Scott Chambers

- Darrin Chambers, co-founder of Maverick's Legacy, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maverick's Legacy proudly celebrates its 8th life saved through its efforts. A police department in Passaic County, NJ, recently used a LifeVacairway clearance device-donated by Maverick's Legacy-to successfully save a choking victim when standard protocols failed.This marks the fifth police department equipped by Maverick's Legacy to use the device in a real-life choking rescue. Maverick's Legacy has donated over 1,500 devices, valued at more than $100,000, focusing on schools and first responders.In addition to providing the devices, the nonprofit conducts live demonstrations, teaching personnel how to use LifeVacalongside traditional choking response methods, giving them the skills and confidence to act in those critical moments.Representatives from law enforcement have expressed deep appreciation for the donations, recognizing the devices as essential tools for protecting their communities.Choking claims the lives of over 5,000 people in the U.S. each year, with thousands more suffering permanent injury. Maverick's Legacy is dedicated to lowering these numbers through education, spreading awareness, and distributing airway clearance devices. In today's world, preventable choking deaths should be a thing of the past, and Maverick's Legacy is actively working towards this goal.Maverick's Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and preventing choking tragedies. Founded by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers in memory of their son, Maverick, who tragically passed away in April 2022 at nearly five months old due to a choking accident, the organization has a powerful mission: To reduce avoidable choking deaths and injuries by advocating for choking awareness, distributing life-saving Airway Clearance Devices, providing age-appropriate toys, and supporting grieving families.Their current focus is on equipping schools, daycares, and first responders with LifeVacchoking rescue devices, a critical tool used when standard choking protocols are not working. These devices have already saved over 3,800 lives, including more than 1,800 children, and that number continues to grow every day.Police Departments and Schools interested in these devices are encouraged to visitFor more information or inquiries, please contact:...

