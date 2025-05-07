'BOBBY DEE PRESENTS THE ANNUAL RNB REWIND: MOTHER's DAY EDITION LIVE AT TOYOTA ARENA'

Rn B Rewind

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready for an unforgettable night of love, soul, and timeless R&B hits as Bobby Dee Presents the Annual RNB Rewind: Mother's Day Edition on Sunday, May 11th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. This star-studded event is the ultimate celebration for music lovers and mothers alike.Headlining the evening is the iconic girl group XSCAPE, known for chart-toppers like“Who Can I Run To” and“Just Kickin' It.” Joining them on stage are R&B legends Blackstreet (“No Diggity”), Ginuwine (“Pony”), Next (“Too Close”), Mýa (“Lady Marmalade”), Jon B (“They Don't Know”), Rome (“I Belong to You”), and Christopher Williams (“Dreamin'”).Music by DJ Trubz and DJ Goobs will keep the energy high all night long, spinning classic R&B vibes and setting the tone for a night of nostalgia and celebration.This event promises to be a sold-out affair, so fans are encouraged to grab their tickets now via Ticketmaster.EVENT DETAILS:Event: RNB Rewind – Mother's Day EditionDate: Sunday, May 11thVenue: Toyota Arena – Ontario, CATickets: Available now at TicketmasterPresented by: Bobby Dee, Justin RomoCelebrate the special women in your life with an unforgettable evening of live R&B music and cherished memories. This is more than a concert-it's a soulful tribute to the music that shaped generations.

