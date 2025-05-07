Golf Expert Glen Bowen Launches Revolutionary Four-Book Series Transforming Many Aspect Of Golf

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Professional Golf Instructor Glen Bowen announces the release of a groundbreaking four-book series that promises to revolutionize how players approach the game of golf. The collection includes "Mind Over Mulligan," "Golf Decoded," "Golden Greens," and "Scoring Magic," each addressing distinct aspects of the sport from mental mastery to technical excellence. "This comprehensive series represents a complete transformation of how we think about and teach golf," says Bowen, a Champion Club Member of the United States Golf Association. "Whether you're just starting out or looking to elevate your game to professional levels, these books provide the roadmap to success."

The series includes:

"Mind Over Mulligan" - A revolutionary guide to mastering golf's mental game, revealing psychological secrets that transform average players into extraordinary performers. The book provides strategies for maintaining focus under pressure and building unshakeable confidence.

"Golf Decoded" - A refreshingly honest and humorous beginner's guide that demystifies golf's complex world of rules, etiquette, and terminology. Perfect for newcomers who want to understand the sport without the intimidation factor.

"Golden Greens: Golfing Through Life's Back Nine" - An innovative approach to senior golf that goes beyond technique, offering a profound exploration of aging, personal growth, and finding joy in life's later stages through the lens of golf.

"Scoring Magic" - A technical masterpiece focused on the critical short game, providing detailed instruction for shots within 100 yards of the green, where 65% of the game is played.

"Each book stands alone as a powerful resource," Bowen explains, "but together, they create a complete system for golf mastery at any age or skill level."

The series draws from Bowen's extensive experience as a Certified Professional Golf Instructor with the United States Golf Teachers Federation, combining cutting-edge instruction with practical, actionable strategies. From mental performance to technical skills, from beginner basics to advanced techniques, these books offer something for every golfer.

All four books will be available starting 08 May 2025, at major bookstores and online retailers nationwide. For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:

