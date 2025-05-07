403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheinbaum Dismisses US Military Proposal
(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum dismissed the notion on Tuesday that ties between Mexico and the United States have deteriorated, despite U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s recent suggestion to send American forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels.
Trump also alleged that Sheinbaum is "afraid of the cartels," further escalating tensions between the two leaders.
During an interview on Sunday, Trump was questioned about whether he had proposed dispatching U.S. military personnel into Mexican territory to confront narcotics trafficking.
He confirmed the offer and claimed that Sheinbaum declined it due to apprehension.
“She is so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk,” Trump remarked.
When confronted at a press conference about whether these comments indicated a possible diplomatic crisis, Sheinbaum firmly denied any deterioration in relations.
“So far, with the current dynamics and with President Trump's administration, there has been very good communication and mutual respect,” she affirmed.
Nevertheless, Sheinbaum strongly reiterated that the idea of allowing U.S. troops to operate in Mexico is wholly unacceptable.
“From the first calls I had with President Trump, he kindly asked, ‘How can we help you?’ That’s been his question several times. He has made suggestions, but we’ve made it clear that certain proposals are not acceptable to us,” she added.
Trump also alleged that Sheinbaum is "afraid of the cartels," further escalating tensions between the two leaders.
During an interview on Sunday, Trump was questioned about whether he had proposed dispatching U.S. military personnel into Mexican territory to confront narcotics trafficking.
He confirmed the offer and claimed that Sheinbaum declined it due to apprehension.
“She is so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk,” Trump remarked.
When confronted at a press conference about whether these comments indicated a possible diplomatic crisis, Sheinbaum firmly denied any deterioration in relations.
“So far, with the current dynamics and with President Trump's administration, there has been very good communication and mutual respect,” she affirmed.
Nevertheless, Sheinbaum strongly reiterated that the idea of allowing U.S. troops to operate in Mexico is wholly unacceptable.
“From the first calls I had with President Trump, he kindly asked, ‘How can we help you?’ That’s been his question several times. He has made suggestions, but we’ve made it clear that certain proposals are not acceptable to us,” she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment