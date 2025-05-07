Bugcrowd Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Strategic Alliance Expands Bugcrowd's Go-to-Market Strategies, Leveraging AWS Network to Deliver Crowdsourced Security Globally

DUBAI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. Through participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, the Bugcrowd Platform is now available for AWS on-the-ground sales team.

The Bugcrowd Platform delivers managed bug bounty, vulnerability disclosure programs, penetration testing as a service, red teaming, and AI safety testing, all powered by "The Crowd," Bugcrowd's global community of ethical hackers and pentesters. By integrating with AWS, Bugcrowd will empower new customers to identify and mitigate critical vulnerabilities within their cloud environments. This integration allows the AWS sales team to offer their customers a powerful, proactive security solution, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber threats.

"We're thrilled to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and bring the Bugcrowd Platform more directly to AWS customers," said Paul Ciesielski, Chief Revenue Officer, Bugcrowd." This collaboration allows us to directly connect with AWS field sellers, expanding our reach and helping more organizations proactively address their security needs. By simplifying the procurement process and providing seamless integration, we're making it easier for AWS customers to leverage the collective expertise of our global hacker community. Ultimately, partnering with AWS reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-leading capabilities to as many users as possible."

Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program streamlines the procurement process for AWS customers, granting them simplified access to Bugcrowd's cutting-edge security capabilities. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Bugcrowd with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS on-the-ground sales team globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners. This collaboration creates significant growth opportunities for Bugcrowd to leverage the extensive network and resources from AWS to deliver unparalleled security services, drive optimal customer outcomes, and align with strategic VARs.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Bugcrowd participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Bugcrowd customers have achieved across industry verticals.

Bugcrowd's solutions are available worldwide. To learn more, visit here.

