Nicus Introduces Modern TBM Vision And Platform, Powered By Servicenow

John Clark, Nicus CEO

Nicus + ServiceNow = Modern TBM Platform

New approach redefines TBM with real-time insights, AI automation, and a flexible, decision-driven cost model - all delivered within ServiceNow.

- John Clark, CEO of NicusLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) solutions, today unveiled its vision for Modern Technology Business Management (Modern TBM ) - a next-generation approach for managing the business of technology. As part of this announcement, Nicus is positioning its solution on ServiceNow as the Modern TBM Platform for Modern TBM, combining financial intelligence, operational context, and embedded AI to help organizations accelerate outcomes and optimize technology value.Modern TBM addresses long-standing challenges of legacy TBM approaches - including rigid cost models, a lack of granularity and responsiveness, disconnected data, and slow time-to-value. While traditional platforms often extract operational data into siloed financial tools, Nicus eliminates that friction by delivering decision-ready insights and automation natively within customers' existing ServiceNow workflows.“Modern TBM is about more than cost transparency,” said John Clark, CEO of Nicus.“It's a shift to proactive, outcome-driven management of technology investments. By delivering this capability on ServiceNow - where AI, real-time data, and workflows already live - we're giving our customers the power to act faster, smarter, and with greater trust.”Technology Business Management (TBM), as defined by the TBM Council, is“a discipline that improves business outcomes by giving organizations a consistent way to translate technology investments to business value.” Since its founding in 2012, the Council has advanced TBM through education, standards, and a global practitioner community.TBM has helped many organizations bring financial discipline and transparency to IT spend. However, organizations are often challenged to deepen the impact of TBM. This means more than improved reporting - it means driving strategic outcomes, accelerating decision-making, and maximizing technology's contribution to business success.In this context, TBM is entering a new era. The TBM Council itself is engaged in a multi-year initiative to modernize the framework and its supporting practices. Nicus' vision for Modern TBM complements this direction - offering a practical, adaptive model designed to help organizations strengthen decision-making, accelerate value realization, and keep pace with continuous transformation.Four Strategic Pillars of Modern TBM1.Strategic Value Realization - Delivers measurable, enterprise-wide value aligned to strategic priorities.2.Accelerated Time to Value - Reduces friction at every stage, enabling faster, decision-relevant insights and execution.3.Enterprise-Wide Technology Scope - Extends insights and accountability across all technology investments, including modern, product-based delivery models.4.AI-Powered Insights and Automation - Empowers everyone to act faster and smarter through proactive recommendations and intelligent, automated processes.These four pillars are supported by seven foundational enablers of Modern TBM:. Flexible, Decision-Driven Cost Model. AI-Powered Actionable Insights. Scalable Maturity (Crawl, Walk, Run). Unified and Integrated CMDB/CSDM for Trustworthy Data. Integrated Cross-Functional Collaboration. Continuous Optimization and Automation. Future-Ready TBM FrameworkModern TBM also reflects the broader evolution in how organizations manage technology to deliver business value. As organizations embrace FinOps, AI-driven operations, and product-centric delivery models, the need for real-time, actionable financial intelligence has never been greater. Nicus delivers that capability - unifying strategic, operational, and financial data within the ServiceNow platform to reduce complexity and increase trust.This week, Nicus is showcasing Modern TBM at ServiceNow Knowledge 2025 - including an AT&T Modern TBM speaking session - as well as at the ITFMA Conference in St. Paul, where the company is supporting ITFM education. To learn more about Nicus or schedule a consultation, visit or connect with the Nicus team directly onsite at this week's events. Nicus will be unpacking Modern TBM further in the coming weeks through a series of new resources.About NicusNicus delivers clarity, control, and confidence in every technology investment. Our enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions help organizations transform complexity into actionable insight-empowering IT, finance, and business leaders to make smarter decisions, optimize spend, and drive better business outcomes. Whether running natively on ServiceNow or the Nicus Cloud, our solutions are trusted by Fortune 2000 companies to unlock the full value of their technology investments. Learn more at .ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.Nicus, the Nicus logo, FMDB, and other Nicus marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Nicus Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Gavin Drake

Nicus Software Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.