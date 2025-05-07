Operation Sindoor: Loud Sounds Of Missile Fire, Damaged Buildings After India's Counter-Terrorism Response Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Operation Sindoor: India on May 7 woke up to a major development about counter-terrorism response of the country in the form of 'Operation Sindoor.' The remarkable intensity of India's retaliation can be seen from the visuals available on official sources. This major move follows Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

Given below are visuals of the building located in Muridke that was damaged by India's missile strikes. Indian armed forces carried out the operation early Wednesday under the supervision of PM Modi in which nine terror targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were struck. Worried Pakistanis can be seen scrambling to the targeted site on Wednesday morning.

India's counter response comes after Pakistan consistently violated the ceasefire agreement with unprovoked firing at several violations along the 740-km LoC despite strict warning. Even after Operation Sindoor , Pakistan again violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali today. This comes hours after India carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps located in Pakistan.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) in a post on X stated, "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.

Defence Ministry issued an official statement after 'Operation Sindoor' which asserted that India's actions have been“focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.” No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement dated May 7 added. The motive of this operation was to primarily target headquarters of top leadership of Pakistan based terrorist organisations. It is alleged that terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, among others sponsor and support terrorist activities in India.