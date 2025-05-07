A Powerful Fusion Of Music And Movement: Carmina Burana The Ballet Premieres At Dubai Opera

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Dubai Opera is proud to announce the Dubai premiere of Carmina Burana. The Ballet, will be taking place on May 23 and 24, 2025. This breathtaking production reimagines Carl Orff's iconic cantata through a powerful blend of classical and contemporary ballet, promising audiences an intense and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Known for its thunderous opening, O Fortuna, and emotionally charged choral arrangements, Carmina Burana stands as one of the most impactful pieces in classical music. This ballet interpretation brings the masterpiece to life in a bold and visually stunning performance that merges music and movement in perfect harmony. Under the creative direction of Edward Clug, the production captures the raw themes of fate, passion, and the fleeting nature of fortune through innovative choreography and expressive dance.

“We are thrilled to present Carmina Burana The Ballet at Dubai Opera for the first time,” said Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera .“This production reflects the artistic excellence and creativity we strive to deliver to our audiences. The powerful fusion of Orff's score with Clug's choreography offers a unique experience that is both emotionally stirring and visually striking. As a cultural landmark, Dubai Opera is dedicated to hosting world-class performances that inspire and engage, and this ballet is a brilliant addition to our season.”

Presented by the Ballet of the Slovene National Theatre Maribor, the production showcases the ensemble's internationally acclaimed style; merging classical training with contemporary expression. Since its debut in 2021, the ballet has been celebrated for its compelling movement, rich visuals, and emotional depth. The creative team includes set designer Marko Japelj, costume designer Leo Kulaš, and lighting designer Tomaž Premzl, each contributing to a performance that is as captivating as it is artistic.

With just two performances in Dubai, this limited engagement is a must-see event for fans of ballet, classical music, and theatrical innovation.

Show Details:



Dates : May 23-24, 2025

Venue : Dubai Opera

Duration : 1 hour (without intermission) Tickets : Available at