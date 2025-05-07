Why Smes In The UAE Should Be Using PR To Build Visibility And Win Trust

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) By Sharon Bannerton, Managing Director, Bannerton Communications UAE

In today's crowded and competitive market, SMEs need more than a great product or service they need visibility, trust, and a clear brand narrative. That's where public relations (PR) comes in. Yet many small and mid-sized businesses in the UAE still overlook PR or misunderstand what it actually does.

Here's why PR is more than just 'nice to have' and how smart SMEs are using it to grow.

PR Is About Building Credibility Not Just Awareness

PR helps you tell your story in a way that feels credible, trustworthy and professional. Unlike paid advertising, which anyone can buy, earned media coverage like an interview, a feature, or a business news story has to be earned. That means a journalist or editor believes you have something valuable to say.

In a region where reputation matters, this kind of third-party endorsement can be incredibly powerful. Whether you're trying to attract new clients, grow your brand, or hire top talent, PR helps shape how people see your business.

Many SMEs Still Think PR Is Just Promotion. It's Not.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that PR is just a different form of marketing or sales. In fact, PR is about storytelling, education, and strategic communication. It includes:



News stories and founder interviews

Expert commentary in relevant media

Awards, business milestones, or expansion news

Thought leadership articles and insights Podcasts, panel talks, or newsletters

It's not about pushing a discount or shouting about your latest offer. (If you're offering 10% off for summer run an ad.) PR needs to be newsworthy, original, and relevant. At Bannerton, we help SMEs identify those angles, then pitch them to the right media at the right time.

The Right Media Coverage Brings Long-Term Value

A well-placed article in a respected publication not only builds your credibility it gives you something to share across your website, social media, investor decks or tender documents. PR also improves your SEO and digital footprint, and it gives your customers confidence that they're dealing with a trusted, recognised business.

For smaller companies, this kind of media exposure delivers far more impact than a one-off ad. It's a chance to showcase your values, your team, and your vision-and position yourself as an industry player.

Start With the Basics: What's Your Message, and Who Needs to Hear It?

Good PR doesn't have to be complicated. It starts with three simple questions:

What do I want people to know about my business?Who do I want to reach?Where do those people get their news or information?

From there, you can decide whether you need business press, consumer lifestyle features, trade publications, or local radio. And you can build a consistent plan that keeps you visible throughout the year not just during product launches or announcements.

Regardless of size, the PR approach is the same: understand your story, shape your message, and find the right platform to share it. PR is about showing people what makes you different and making them care enough to take action.

Smart SMEs in the UAE are already using PR to build trust and drive growth. Isn't it time you joined them?