CM Omar Chairs Emergency Meet With Dcs Of Several J & K Districts

Sources said that the emergency meeting, being chaired by CM Omar, is under to assess the situation in border areas.

They said that the meeting is being held with deputy commissioners of Kathua, Jammu, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipore via video conferencing.

Earlier, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that he took stock of the situation in border districts, and that he is closely monitoring the situation, while government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. (KNO)

