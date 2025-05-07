Al Marasem International Commits EGP 8Bn To Fuel Real Estate Expansion In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Al Marasem International for Urban Development has accelerated its growth in Egypt's real estate sector with a planned investment of EGP 8bn across a series of new projects. The company is currently in the process of evaluating two prime land plots-one spanning 250 feddans in East Cairo and another 300 feddans in West Cairo-signaling the start of a significant expansion phase aimed at bolstering its development pipeline.

These planned acquisitions reflect Al Marasem's broader strategy to solidify its presence in high-demand areas while continuing to deliver high-quality developments. In 2024, the company reported sales of approximately EGP 39.5bn from its projects in New Cairo, Sheikh Zayed, and Ras El Hekma. With confidence in Egypt's improving macroeconomic climate and sustained real estate demand, Al Marasem is targeting even stronger sales performance in 2025.

Since its entry into the real estate market in 2017, Al Marasem has built a reputation for large-scale, integrated communities. Its flagship project, Fifth Square, located in the heart of New Cairo's Fifth Settlement, covers 158 feddans and comprises 3,200 residential units distributed across 218 apartment buildings, along with 171 villas, townhouses, and twin houses. The development also features 581 hotel-serviced units and a retail mall with 370 stores across a built-up area of 220,000 square meters. Complemented by an administrative building and an array of social and recreational amenities, the project adheres to modern architectural standards and urban planning principles.

To date, Al Marasem has delivered over 2,428 residential units at Fifth Square, with the project nearing 75% occupancy and full completion expected by mid-2026. The company leveraged its in-house construction division and secured financing through Banque Misr, with accelerated loan repayment already underway as part of its financial risk management approach.

Expanding beyond Fifth Square, Al Marasem recently launched two major developments: Mar Ville in New Sheikh Zayed, covering 111 feddans and introduced in late 2023, and Mar Bay in Ras El Hekma, a 640-feddan coastal project unveiled in summer 2024. These new projects bring the company's total land portfolio close to 1,000 feddans, reinforcing its position as one of Egypt's leading private developers.

In addition to its real estate ventures, Al Marasem has diversified its operations through the establishment of six specialized subsidiaries. These entities span sectors including industrial construction, trading, hospitality, property management, and specialized contracting. Among them is ICPM, which acts as the company's industrial arm, as well as Marota Hotels Management, a hospitality partnership with Rotana. In 2025, the company is directing EGP 2bn in investments toward projects managed by these subsidiaries, supporting its broader vision for integrated, multi-sector growth.

Al Marasem's comprehensive expansion strategy underscores its commitment to long-term investment in Egypt's real estate market, combining land development, financial discipline, and operational diversification to meet growing demand and reinforce its leadership in the sector.