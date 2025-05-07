Pakistan PM Says Nation Giving Befitting Reply To Indian Strikes

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan is giving a“befitting reply” after India said it carried out“precision strikes” on what it described as“terrorist infrastructure” at nine sites in Pakistan. Sharif characterised the Indian action as a“cowardly attack” and an“act of war,” while Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the strikes as“blatant aggression” and alleged civilian casualties.

“The cunning enemy has carried out a cowardly attack on five places in Pakistan,” Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.“Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India and a befitting reply is being given.”

Sharif added:“The entire nation is with the Pakistani Armed Forces and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation is high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani Armed Forces know how to deal with the enemy very well. The enemy will never be allowed to succeed in his nefarious objectives.”

India said its strikes, which took place early on Wednesday morning local time, were“focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.” Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been escalating since last month when New Delhi blamed Islamabad for an attack by militants in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people. Pakistan has previously denied any involvement in that attack.

While India's defence ministry did not specify the locations of the strikes in Pakistan, it said it was“hitting terrorist infrastructure.” The ministry added that“no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” saying“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

In a separate press release issued on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:“In an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan's sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.” The ministry further stated,“India's act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic.”

“We strongly condemn India's cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations,” the Foreign Ministry's statement continued.“In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardizing regional peace and security. India's reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.”

The ministry asserted that“Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law.” It added,“The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

Since the killings in Kashmir last month, the two countries have downgraded diplomatic relations, and India has suspended participation in a key water-sharing treaty.