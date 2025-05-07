Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
No Enemy Warships In Ukrainian Seas

2025-05-07 01:05:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on May 7, 2025, there are no enemy warships in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov, while one Russian missile carrier remains in the Mediterranean Sea.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the Ukrainian Navy posted on Facebook .

“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post states.

According to military data, three enemy vessels are currently present in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total possible salvo of up to eight missiles.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Navy reported that within the past day, 13 vessels transited through the Kerch Strait into the Black Sea, with seven of them continuing toward the Bosphorus Strait. Meanwhile, six ships entered the Sea of Azov, three of which came from the Bosphorus.

