India Fires Missiles At 3 Locations In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: The Pakistan military said early Wednesday that India fired air-to-surface missiles at three different locations in Pakistan, including Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, told the media that the missiles were fired in Bahawalpur district of the country's eastern Punjab province and in Muzaffarabad and Kotli districts of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

The director general said that Pakistan air force jets were airborne and no Indian aircraft was allowed to violate airspace, and the attacks were carried out from within Indian airspace.

"Let me say it unequivocally, Pakistan will respond to this (attack) at a time and place of its choosing. This provocation will not go unanswered," said the spokesperson.

There are reports of casualties in the attacks, but no official confirmation has been received.

State of emergency has been declared in hospitals. Pakistan has suspended the airspace and asked passengers to return from airports.