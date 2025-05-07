QSE Index Opens Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose by 4.06 points, or 0.04%, at the start of trading on Tuesday, reaching 10.459 points, compared to the previous close.

The QSE index was supported by gains in Consumer Goods and Services (+0.44%), Industrials (+0.38%), Transportation (+0.36%), Real Estate (+0.14%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.04%), and Insurance (+0.01%). The Telecoms sector was the only decliner, falling by 0.47%.

As of 10:00 am, the QSE recorded a trading volume of 27.746 million shares, with a total value of QR 40.728 million across 2,010 transactions.