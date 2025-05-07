Al Gharafa Shock Al Sadd Al Arabi Win At Amir Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Group A games of the 2024-2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship witnessed exciting surprises as Al Gharafa Club caused a major upset when they inflicted the first defeat on Al Sadd, winning 99-92 at Al Gharafa Sports Hall yesterday.

Mackey Zion Juan Richard was the standout player of the match, scoring 29 points to lead his team to victory, while Jevon Joseph McCormick was the top scorer for Al Sadd with 25 points. With this win, Al Gharafa raised their tally to 4 points from 3 matches, moving up to third place in the group, while Al Sadd dropped to fourth with the same tally.

In the other game, reigning champions Al Arabi achieved an important victory over Al Ahli with a score of 82-74, jumping to second place in the group with 6 points.

Elmedin Kikanovic was the star of the match, scoring 23 points to lead his team to this crucial win.