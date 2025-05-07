LIVE MATCH: Inter Vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Champions League The Peninsula Online

Milan: Inter and Barcelona will go all out in their battle for a first seat at the finals table when they face each other in their Champions League semi-final return leg tonight.

The first-leg was an intense, high-octane, tit-for-tat football that saw both teams score 3 goals in the other's net. Inter led through forward Marcus Thuram and twice through man of the match Denzel Dumfries. Barcelona struck back through Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal, before Sommer deflected the ball into his own net after a thunderbolt strike from Raphinha.

The two teams' most prolific strikers, Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona and Lautaro Martinez for Inter, have not been confirmed to start in this return leg, with the former having just recovered from an injury and the latter sustaining one in the previous leg.

Who will book the first ticket to Munich, will it be the young and passionate Blaugrana or the cunning Nerazzuri who will be playing at home?

Follow all the match excitement and highlights here.

LINEUPS

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)

Barcelona (4-2-3-1)

Wojciech Szczesny; Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Gerard Martin; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri Gonzalez; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres; Raphinha

Coach: Hansi Flick (GER)

