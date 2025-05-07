HMC Provides Innovative Asthma Treatments To Over 20,000 Patients Annually

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) marked World Asthma Day by shining the spotlight on innovative treatment options that are revolutionizing asthma care for residents in Qatar.

With advanced biologic therapies, smart inhalers, a health app, plus a comprehensive support plan that includes educational and self-management programs, HMC is transforming how asthma is managed for over 20,000 patients annually.

Head of Pulmonology Department at HMC Dr. Hisham Abdul Aleem Abdul Sattar said: "Asthma can significantly impact a person's daily activities and quality of life if not properly managed, but thanks to cutting-edge technology and personalized care plans, what was once a condition that significantly limited patients' lives, can now be effectively controlled and managed."

HMC's patient-centered approach begins with comprehensive diagnostic assessments, utilizing advanced testing techniques to determine the precise type and severity of each patient's asthma. This targeted diagnosis enables the clinical team to develop individualized treatment plans.

"One size does not fit all when it comes to asthma management," explains Dr. Abdul Sattar. "For some patients, standard inhalers provide sufficient control, while others benefit from newer biologic therapies that target specific pathways in the immune system."

Beyond the medication, HMC emphasizes the critical role of patient education and self-management. The hospital offers programs that help patients recognize their triggers, properly use their medications, and confidently take action during symptom flare-ups, transforming patients from passive recipients of care to active partners in managing their condition.

This collaborative approach extends to HMC's use of innovative technology. The introduction of smart inhalers with sensors that track medication usage and mobile applications that monitor symptoms represents an advancement in continuous asthma management.

Dr. Abdul Sattar adds, "These technologies provide our clinical team with real-time insights into how patients are responding to treatment between appointments, allowing for more timely interventions when needed."

Accessing HMC's asthma services is straightforward. Patients may obtain referrals from primary care physicians to make their appointment at the specialized respiratory clinics.

Emergency services are available 24/7 for those experiencing severe symptoms. Patients can also opt for telemedicine options for remote consultations with healthcare professionals.