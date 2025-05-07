Amir Congratulates New German Chancellor

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Friedrich Merz on the occasion of his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, wishing him success and expressing hopes for further development and growth in the relations between the two countries.

