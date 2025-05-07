403
UN Official: Increased Tension In Bosnia-Herzegovina Amounts To Extraordinary Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 7 (KUNA) -- A recent rise in tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina has sparked an "extraordinary crisis" as the country continues to emerge from the shadows of the Balkan wars 30 years ago, a UN official told the UNSC late Tuesday.
Breifing the UNSC session on the latest developments surrounding implementation of the 1995 General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, High Representative Christian Schmidt said, "The first quarter of this year was marked by a significant rise of tensions, which without question amounts to an extraordinary crisis in the country since the signing of the Dayton Agreement."
Schmidt, who's key role is overseeing implementation of the 1995 agreement, said conditions for the full implementation of the civilian aspects of the deal have vastly deteriorated.
"I may underline that I see a political crisis. I do not yet have indications for a security crisis."
The sudden deterioration stems from reactions following the 26 February conviction of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik for failing to enforce the decisions of the High Representative.
He was sentenced to one year in prison and banned from political office for six years but has appealed the decision.
"After the verdict, Mr. Dodik intensified his attacks on the constitutional order of the country by directing the authorities of the Republika Srpska to adopt legislation that effectively bans State-level judiciary and State-level law enforcement in the Republika Srpska and by even putting on the table a draft Entity constitution, hinting at de facto secession," said Schmidt.
He told the Council that given the speed with which the draft laws and constitution were made public strongly suggests that they had been prepared well in advance.
He said these acts and legislation fundamentally contradict the implementation of the Dayton Accords and "endanger the territorial and societal integrity of the country and of its peoples by performing secessionist acts."
Furthermore, "they also create legal and executive insecurity by establishing Entity laws and institutions that contradict and compete with State law and competence."
He stressed, "It will require institutions created in Dayton, such as the Constitutional Court, to prevent this country from falling apart, and when it comes to safeguarding the functionality of the State, my legal competencies as High Representative as well."
As a result, the State-level coalition has been seriously affected, momentum towards European Union (EU) accession has stalled and the functionality of the State is being undermined, while reforms have been sidelined.
"This development is not irreversible, but it is severe," he warned.
"It needs to be addressed without delay, it requires active engagement by the international community." (end)
