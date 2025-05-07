403
Trump: 2026 FIFA World Cup In US Very Special Event
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump affirmed on late Tuesday that his country's hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, would a momentous occasion, saying that he had tasked the American organizing team to make the event "very special".
This came during the FIFA task force meeting on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the East Room of the White House.
During the meeting, President Trump said," In my first term, I negotiated the return of the World Cup to America. And now, in my second term, I'll have the honor of hosting the World Cup for the first time of any president in more than 30 years."
"Next summer, we'll host the official 2026 World Cup Tournament, where 48 national teams will compete in 78 matches right here in the USA. And that will be uh, something very, very different and very special."
He added, "Over 1 billion viewers... You're going to have one of the big -- I guess, one of the biggest, uh, viewerships of any sport of -- at any time."
"These events will also generate tens of billions of dollars in economic activity for local businesses and create thousands and thousands of jobs for American workers."
Trump stated, "I've directed my entire team to do everything within our power to make the World Cup an unprecedented success. And that's what it's going to be. We're going to make sure of it. The State Department, the Department of Homeland Security in every part of the US government will be working to ensure that these events are safe and successful."
"And those traveling to America to watch the competition have a seamless experience during every part of their visit. It's going to be very special. Together, we will ensure that the 2026 World Cup will be the best run soccer tournament the world has ever seen. This is going to blow every other tournament you did."
In statements on Truth Social, President Trump said, "I am proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Giuliani as the Executive Director of the President's Task Force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup."
"During my First Term, Andrew served as a Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison, playing a key role in creating the system that enabled athletes from around the World to re-enter the United States during the Reopening of America in 2020."
"Additionally, Carlos Cordeiro will serve as Senior Advisor. Carlos is currently Senior Advisor to... (FIFA), and was previously the President of the United States Soccer Federation, where he was Chairman of the winning bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup."
"I know Andrew and Carlos will work tirelessly to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup an unprecedented success."
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held on June 11 until July 19, in 16 cities 11 of which are in the US, while five Canadian and Mexican cities would host the rest.
The tournament will be the first of its kind to be held in three countries with 48 teams to partake in this prestigious tournament after the 32 in previous tournaments. (end)
