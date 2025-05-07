Thousands Gather For State Of The Great Park In Irvine

IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of community members, business leaders and stakeholders descended on Great Park Live in Irvine, Tuesday afternoon for the“State of the Great Park ,” an event designed to bring to life the future of the park, including the debut of a full-size Whoosh model - an innovative aerial transport system being considered by the City.

The Whoosh aerial transport system to be implemented by Swyft Cities features fully electric-powered, autonomous, elevated vehicles that travel on a fixed cableway for on-demand mobility within the park, accommodating up to 10,000 passengers per hour.

“Irvine is a community with bold vision, careful master planning, and a deep commitment to what matters most - our people, our quality of life, and our future,” Councilmember and Great Park Chairman Mike Carroll, who delivered the State of the Great Park address, said.“This is the most ambitious park development project in the United States, and once complete, it will be larger than Central Park in New York, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, and Balboa Park in San Diego at 1,347 acres. We're not just building a park - we're building a legacy.”

With a budget of over $1.2 billion, the Great Park is currently the largest municipal park under development in the United States. Four key areas featured at today's event included: The Heart of the Park, the Cultural Terrace, the Bosque, and the Northern Sector.



Heart of the Park : Featuring a grand promenade, a meadow with tree-top walks, a rotunda, and a picnic garden. The North and South Lakes provide tranquil water features with shaded boardwalks, viewing platforms, paddling, and canoeing. The Timeline Bridge honors our past, while the Full-Circle Farm offers agricultural and educational space. At the center will be an amphitheater that will rival the nation's greatest venues.

Cultural Terrace: Museum pads are near construction ready. Partners here and ready to begin building include Pretend City, Orange County Music and Dance, and the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum, all of whom participated in today's event with interactive, family-friendly activations.

Bosque: An urban forest where nature meets design. It's a greenway that stitches the park together - a peaceful trail system enhanced with new bridges, shade structures, and welcoming gathering spaces. The Canopy, a new retail and dining village, broke ground two weeks ago.

Northern Sector: Includes the Veterans Memorial Park and Gardens - a place of honor and remembrance for those who have served, a Botanical Garden, and the Great Park Central Library. The iconic El Toro air traffic control tower will be transformed into a museum where residents can experience what it's like in a real control tower, just as military personnel once did to oversee the takeoff and landing of fighter aircraft.



“The Great Park is a living reflection of Irvine's past and a bold investment in its future,” said Mayor Larry Agran.“What began with a decisive vote of the people through Measure W has grown into a vibrant destination shaped by purpose, pride, and possibility. With every new addition, we're honoring our history, engaging our community, and building something truly extraordinary.”

Attendees of the event enjoyed interactive exhibits and performances from Great Park and City partners including, Pretend City Children's Museum, OC Music & Dance, Pacific Symphony, Anaheim Ducks, Orange County Soccer Club, Wild Rivers, Once Upon an Island, Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum, Asian American History Museum of Orange County, Destination Irvine, Irvine Police Department, Almquist Development + Investment, UCI and UCI Health, and Irvine Ranch Water District, the Great Park Garden Coalition, and the California Fire Museum.

