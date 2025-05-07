Grant Industries Selects Labbit LIMS To Drive Digital Transformation Across Its Regulated Labs

Labbit's graph-based architecture supports the unique needs of Grant's different lab environments while unifying data to deliver full traceability for quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

VICTORIA, BC, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Semaphore Solutions , a leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Grant Industries , a global manufacturer of specialty performance ingredients to the personal care and beauty industry. Grant is utilizing Labbit , Semaphore's Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), to digitally transform analytical and quality control laboratory processes, thereby improving efficiency and traceability.

Grant specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality, safe, and innovative materials for cosmetics and skincare products. As the company continued to grow, it became clear that manual processes and spreadsheets were becoming less and less sustainable. To support ongoing global expansion and ensure consistency across critical workflows, such as stability testing, they recognized the need for digital transformation to a modern, scalable laboratory informatics and manufacturing quality management system.

After evaluating multiple LIMS providers, Grant Industries selected Labbit for its flexibility and ability to unify data across different laboratory environments. Labbit's graph-based architecture enables centralized data management with full chain of custody, comprehensive audit trails, and contextual metadata, essential for maintaining FDA compliance and ensuring quality across analytical, quality control, and microbiology. The ability to automatically generate digital certificates of analysis (CoA's), a process that was previously manual, represented a major efficiency gain for the team. In addition, Labbit's built-in support for adjacent workflows, such as sample storage management, enables seamless sample tracking, leading to quick sample retrieval. By integrating these supporting processes into the core LIMS platform, labs can eliminate data silos, reduce manual handoffs, and maintain a continuous chain of custody, enhancing overall efficiency, accuracy, and compliance across the lab.

Grant also valued Labbit's strong emphasis on compliance and support, finding confidence in the system validation expertise of Labbit's parent company, Semaphore Solutions.

"Quality and regulatory compliance are critical to our success, especially as we produce ingredients used in products people apply to their skin daily," said Paul Granatell, Executive Director of Quality at Grant Industries. "We had outgrown the systems we were using to track data and generate Certificates of Analysis, and it was clear we needed a digital transformation. Labbit offered the ability to centralize data across our lab while automatically and immutably capturing every detail. Its flexible structure and comprehensive sample histories will make audits and investigations far easier, while also freeing up our team to focus on growth and innovation."

"This partnership with Grant is another great example of how Labbit can support dynamic, highly regulated environments with a single system," said Peter Smith, CEO of Semaphore Solutions. "With Labbit, labs can create unique workflows and data models which are seamlessly connected within a unified system. That's what makes it so powerful for organizations that need both flexibility and full traceability, especially when compliance is a top priority."

About Semaphore Solutions and Labbit

Semaphore Solutions is a leading informatics service and SaaS company that provides software solutions to support leading laboratories across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, innovative disease research, molecular diagnostics, and drug discovery and development. For more information, please visit .

About Grant Industries

Founded in 1938, Grant Industries Inc. is involved in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of specialty performance ingredients. A leading global provider to the personal care and beauty industry, Grant Industries dedicates its business to providing materials that are safe for consumer use with superior quality.

SOURCE Semaphore Solutions Inc.

