Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia With Drones

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with 13 Shahed type strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Region Police, according to Ukrinform.

“The invaders attacked the city with drones (presumably of the 'Shahed' type) between 21:59 and 22:25. A private residential house was destroyed, and a 36-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were rescued from the rubble,” the police stated.

As a result of emergency rescue operations, another victim - a 50-year-old man - was also freed. Paramedics from the police provided assistance on site.

As of midnight, four injured civilians were reported.

The explosions caused fires throughout the city and led to significant destruction.

Investigation teams, police psychologists, State Emergency Service (SES) workers, and relevant emergency services are working at the sites.

According to the State Emergency Service , the attack resulted in fires that destroyed 10 garages covering a total area of 200 square meters. Over 10 passenger cars were also damaged.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 13 people, including one child. Police are accepting reports and statements from affected residents regarding damage to their homes and property.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russians carried out a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. The Regional Military Administration confirmed a strike at an infrastructure facility.