Missile Debris Causes Fire In Warehouse Facilities In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Debris from a missile caused a fire in warehouse facilities in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, covering an area of about 300 square meters.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram .

"Due to the fall of debris, a fire broke out in Solomianskyi district," stated Tymur Tkachenko.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also commented on the situation via his Telegram channel: "Paramedics have been dispatched to Solomianskyi district, where missile debris has fallen. The emergency crew is heading to the site."

Later, the Mayor provided more details: "In Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in warehouse facilities across an area of about 300 square meters. Emergency services are working on site," wrote Klitschko.

As previously reported, Russian airstrikes in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region caused large-scale fires.