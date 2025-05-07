Bangladeshi Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Returns Home

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DHAKA, May 7 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladeshi ex-Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia, returned to her home in the capital, Dhaka, yesterday, following four months of medical treatment in London.

On Jan 8 this year, the 78-year-old former prime minister flew to London in a special air ambulance.

Since yesterday morning, thousands of people have been seen travelling in groups on pickups and motorcycles, to welcome the three-time former prime minister.

Zia was freed from house arrest on Aug 6, last year, a day after Sheikh Hasina quit as the country's prime minister, and fled to India, amid violent protests in the country.

Zia was sentenced to 17 years in prison, in several corruption cases in 2018.– NNN-BSS