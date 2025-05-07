Over 17 Million Sri Lankans Voted In Local Gov't Polls

MENAFN - Nam News Network) COLOMBO, May 7 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lanka went for a long-delayed nationwide local government election yesterday, for the first time in seven years. Over 17 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots, to elect representatives to 339 local bodies across the island, according to the chairman of the country's election commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake.

Voting was scheduled yesterday, from 7.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. local time. Sri Lankan police authorities said, nearly 65,000 police officers have been deployed across the country, to ensure public safety, with military support on standby if needed.

The election is seen as a litmus test for the government's popularity. According to the election commission, voters are eligible to vote to elect 8,287 members into 339 local government bodies, which include 28 municipal councils, 36 urban councils, and 275 pradeshiya sabhas.

Sri Lanka's ruling party, the National People's Power, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya, the United National Party, and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna took part in the election.– NNN-XINHUA