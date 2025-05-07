Closely Monitoring Situation: LG Sinha Amid India-Pakistan Border Flare-Up

In a post on X, the LG said that he is closely monitoring the situation and government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” he said.

He added that he also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation and that safety of every citizen will be ensured.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now