Barbados Gears Up For The CARPHA 69Th Health Research Conference 

Barbados is set to host the highly anticipated 69th CARPHA Health Research Conference from 7 to 9 May at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. The conference is hosted in collaboration with the Barbados ministry of health and wellness.

This year, under the theme“Mental Health: The Hidden Pandemic” the conference will present focused sessions on mental health, non-communicable diseases, family health, as well as infectious diseases, and nutrition.

A panel discussion titled 'Breaking the Stigma: Advancing Mental Health Care for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults in the Caribbean' on Day one will explore urgent strategies for improving the detection and treatment of mental health issues among children, adolescents, and young adults in the Caribbean. Panellists will examine the cultural stigmas, systemic gaps, and resource limitations that hinder early diagnosis and access to care.

In addition to a special session on Pandemic Fund and Infectious Diseases, the conference will present focused sessions on non-communicable diseases, family health, mental health, vector-borne diseases, and nutrition.

A total of 87 oral papers and 86 poster presentations will highlight research findings from students, academics, and health professionals from the Caribbean region and internationally.

Local, regional and international companies and organisations will display their products and services, innovations and programmes.

“Last year, in Saint Lucia, the conference drew 300 attendees, and this year an estimated 400 attendees are anticipated. This reflects the growing interest in the conference which aims to address pressing health challenges and seek actionable solutions. The combination of side meetings, oral and poster presentations, networking sessions and dialogue underscores the importance of public health research to the Caribbean,” stated Dr Lisa Indar, executive director of CARPHA.

The 2025 health research conference promises to be an event that fosters collaboration and encourages research to action.

