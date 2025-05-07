UK Strengthens Security Relationship With Europe Ahead Of UK-EU Summit

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Foreign Secretary David Lammy heads to EU foreign ministers meeting to highlight the need for a new, ambitious security relationship.



UK joins high-level Gymnich talks with the EU Foreign Ministers in Poland at critical time as well as travelling to the Western Balkans;

Support for Ukraine will be high on the agenda as well as enhancing UK-EU security and defence ties; Strengthening the UK's security partnership with Europe will deliver on the government's plan for change by bolstering national security.

The UK is continuing to engage with Europe highlighting the need for a new, ambitious security relationship, as the foreign secretary attends high-level Gymnich EU talks in Poland, 7 May.

At the discussion on foreign affairs, Lammy will underline how closer cooperation on security and defence is in the interests of both the UK and the EU and will discuss uniting across the continent to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Lammy, who was the first foreign secretary since Brexit to attend a formal meeting of EU foreign ministers in October, has been laying the foundations for stronger ties with Europe since taking office.

Following leader-level discussions in London between the prime minister and the president of the European Union Commission on 24 April, he will continue to make the case for a long-term UK-EU strategic partnership that will support economic growth, protect citizens, and support European collective security and defence.

The meeting comes days ahead of the UK-EU Summit (19 May), which will cover a range of UK-EU issues and look to foster a stable, positive and forward-looking relationship.

Foreign secretary Lammy, said:

“We are working hand-in-hand with our European allies to build a safer, more secure, and more prosperous Europe. Together, we will stand firm against aggression, defend our shared values, and deliver lasting peace. In the face of Russian aggression, NATO's Eastern Flank has never been more important. We are resolute in defending Europe's security. As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this commitment reminds us that our collective defence of freedom and peace in Europe remains as vital today as it was eight decades ago.”

As part of his visit, the foreign secretary will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina. He will meet political leaders to emphasise UK support for domestic action to respond to the ongoing political crisis, including through the formation of a new state-level coalition focused on Euro-Atlantic integration. He will also visit the EUFOR military base, which is playing a key role in maintaining security in BiH and therefore contributing to regional stability.

“Ongoing instability in the region risks a return to violence and threatens collective security, including through irregular migration and serious and organised crime,” said Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The post UK strengthens security relationship with Europe ahead of UK-EU summit appeared first on Caribbean News Global .