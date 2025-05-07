Ajai Rai, Who Sparked Row With 'Nimbu-Mirchi On Rafale' Remark, 'Congratulates' Indian Army

MENAFN - Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who triggered a controversy after displaying a toy Rafale aircraft decorated with lemons and chillies - and questioned when the Centre would crack down on terrorists - on Wednesday hailed the Indian Army for carrying out strikes at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of the day.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rai said: "I congratulate the Army. We always take pride in our Army... The entire country wanted those lemon chillies to be removed from the Rafale... I think wherever terrorism is flourishing, we need to eliminate it entirely."

Rai, who had unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the past, drew massive ire for his remark from the saffron camp - who alleged that his comments amounted to the grave offence of aiding Pakistan.





"The Congress party is unfortunately running a calculated conspiracy to demoralise India's brave security forces. The very weapons that our soldiers revere and use to defend the nation are being mocked by Congress. By doing so, they are committing the grave offence of aiding Pakistan. Their actions are disgraceful, shameful, vulgar, foolish, completely inappropriate - and ultimately anti-national," BJP leader Tarun Chugh had said in a post.

The mention of lemons and chillies was seen as a jibe at Rajnath Singh's 2019 traditional ritual during India's first Rafale jet acquisition in France, where he performed a "puja" by placing lemons under the aircraft's wheels and a coconut on top.

Rai later defended his remarks, saying that his intent was to urge Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take decisive action following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

