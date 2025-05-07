Operation Sindoor: Politicians Across Party Lines Hail Missile Strikes On Pakistan, Say 'Jai Hind'

MENAFN - Live Mint): Politicians from across party lines rallied around to laud missile strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor. They took to their social media handles to post patriotic slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind'.

Politicians across party lines hail Operation Sindoor

"Bharat Mata ki Jai," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Operation Sindoor with "Jai Hind" and "Jai Hind ki Sena".

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted on X, "Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala echoed, posting "Jai Hind." LJP (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said,“Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind ki Sena.”

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said,“Proud of our Armed forces. Jai Hindi!”

'Time for unity and solidarity'

"India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the Congress has been categorically stating that the government will have our fullest support in the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress is standing firmly with our armed forces," Congress general-secretary incharge communications Jairam Ramesh stated on X, using the hashtag "Operation Sindoor".

“India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage. Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror,” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us," he added.

Operation Sindoor: Which targets were hit by India?

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts situated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The report added among the targets hit in a precise operation were Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).