Schools Closed In THESE Districts Of Kashmir, Jammu & Punjab Kashmir University Exams Postponed - Details

MENAFN - Live Mint)All schools and colleges in three districts of Kashmir, five districts of Jammu, and three border districts of Punjab are closed today, as per official statements issued by respective authorities.

Further, all exams of the Kashmir University scheduled on May 7, have also been postponed. This comes amid India's Operation Sindoor strikes in Pakistan.

All Educational Insititues in 3 Kashmir Districts Shut

“Considering the present situation education institutions, schools, colleges in Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez will remain closed for today. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and stay calm, while follow official advisories as a precautionary measure,” Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri stated, local news media reported.

Further, in its own statement, the Kashmir University said that all examinations scheduled for today, May 7, 2025, stand postponed.“Fresh date for the conduct of postponed papers shall be notified separately,” it added.

Jammu: Schools, colleges in 5 border districts Closed

All educational institutions in five border districts of the Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of prevailing situation in the region, officials said.

"In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

Punjab: Schools in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar to remain closed

All schools border districts of Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot and Amritsar will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of tension between India and Pakistan.

The Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner issued an order that all schools in the district will remain closed on Wednesday, officials said, adding that all schools in Pathankot will also remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Operation Sindoor: '9 sites targeted under watchful eyes of PM Modi'

According to a statement from the Indian government, a major counter-terrorism move, termed 'Operation Sindoor' was launched by Indian armed forces early on May 7. The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force were deployed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored the situation, ANI reported citing sources.

As many as 9 sites were struck in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with the prime targets being terrorist infrastructure, the statement added. The Pakistan military's media arm, Inter-Services Public Relations, said India has "struck three places from the air" – Bhawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab Province as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

A detailed press briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected at 10 am today (May 7), according to the government statement.

(With inputs from PTI)