'Operation Sindoor' Marks India's Biggest, First Joint Military Move Against Pakistan Since 1971 War

MENAFN - Live Mint) In the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, India launched a joint military action – 'Operation Sindoor' – on terror hotbeds, striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian military strikes in Pakistan come in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead, most of them tourists.

Touted as the Indian military's biggest and deepest strike yet, 'Operation Sindoor' marks the first joint operation since the 1971 war. All three defence branches - Army, Navy, and Air Force - coordinated to carry out the strikes on Pakistan to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership .

The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 was a military conflict between India and Pakistan during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan. It ended with the surrender of Pakistani forces.

Operation Sindoor

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack , Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after 26 persons were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

How many targets were struck?

While India has said in a statement that nine sites were targeted in the joint military operation, Pakistan has tried to simmer down the Indian military operation, saying only five locations were hit.

Pakistan military spokesperson has also claimed that Pakistani military shot down three Rafale planes, one SU-30 and one MIG-29 that Indian military flew. He said the five planes were shot down after India carried out strikes in Pakistan and while they were in the Indian airspace.

What India said after Operation Sindoor?

After carrying out strikes in Pakistan and PoK, the Defence Ministry said in a statement that the military hit terror infrastructure ...from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. It said total nine sites were targeted in the Indian military operation.

Operation Sindoor involved the mobilisation of assets and troops . Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring the operation throughout the night, sources told ANI.

The nine targets that India hit are: four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), ANI quoted sources as saying.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” India said.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” India said.