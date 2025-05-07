403
Notice – Fledson De Melo Pereira
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Take Notice (FLEDSON DE MELO PEREIRA) that a Summons and Complaint for sole custody and findings that you have abandoned the minor child, that reunification with you and the minor child is not possible and that it is not in the best interest of the minor child to return to the child's home country and the minor child is under the age of twenty-one and unmarried has been filed to which you are a named Defendant (Case Number-2024-DR-10-2409) at the Charleston County Courthouse, Charleston, South Carolina. You have thirty days to answer the Complaint by sending an answer to The Law Offices of Mark J. Devine LLC, 1535 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Suite 101-102, Charleston, SC 29407 or notify the Charleston County Courthouse, Charleston, SC.
Take Notice (FLEDSON DE MELO PEREIRA) that a final hearing has been scheduled on June 20, 2025 at 10:30 am to which you are a named Defendant (Case Number-2024-DR-10-2409) at the Charleston County Courthouse, Charleston, South Carolina.
