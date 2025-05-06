Al Hussein Irbid Clinch 202425 CFI Pro League Title In Dramatic Final Day Twist
Entering the final match day one point behind Wihdat, Hussein Irbid, referred to as“royal club”, delivered a commanding 4–1 victory over Shabab Al-Ordon. Meanwhile, Wihdat faltered with a late draw against Ramtha, turning the title race on its head and handing Hussein Irbid the championship by a single point.
The season was marked by determination, high-stakes drama, and crucial moments, none more pivotal than Abdullah Manaysah's 90th-minute equalizer against Wihdat in the penultimate round. That goal, now etched in club folklore, kept Hussein's title hopes alive and proved to be the defining moment of the campaign.
Hussein Irbid finished the season with 53 points, narrowly edging Wihdat's 52, to conclude one of the tightest and most captivating title races in recent memory.
This triumph marked Hussein Irbid's second league title and their second in as many seasons, firmly establishing the club as a rising force in Jordanian football.
Breaking the long-standing dominance of traditional giants Wihdat and Faisaly, Hussein Irbid have announced themselves as the Kingdom's new football powerhouse.
