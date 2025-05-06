Building A Resilient Jordanian Economy: Progress And Priorities

MENAFN - Jordan Times) In a rapidly changing global landscape, building a resilient and sustainable economy has become a national priority for Jordan. The first quarter of 2025 has brought encouraging signs across several key sectors, reflecting a broader effort to put the economy on a stronger and more stable foundation. While the public understandably looks for faster improvements in daily life, such as better jobs and stable prices, economic resilience is a long-term project that requires patience, discipline, and clear direction.

The latest government performance report highlights progress in multiple areas -mining, logistics, finance, and technology- that together form the backbone of a future ready economy. These aren't just sectoral achievements; they are part of a bigger picture of economic transformation grounded in local strengths and global trends.

In mining, Jordan is taking serious steps to better utilize its natural resources. Early-stage work to extract phosphate in the Risha region and explore gold and copper reserves in Abu Khushaibeh reflects a strategic focus on self-reliance and added value. If managed well, these efforts can bring in new revenues, create local jobs, and reduce external vulnerabilities.

The logistics sector is also improving. Infrastructure projects like the Bus Rapid Transit line between Salt and Amman and smart traffic forecasting systems are helping modernize transportation and ease urban congestion. These upgrades support trade, reduce operational costs, and make Jordan a more attractive hub for business.

Financial developments are equally important. Total bank deposits reaching JD 47.3 billion suggest growing public trust in the financial system. Meanwhile, the rapid spread of digital payment tools such as "CliQ" shows how quickly the economy is adapting to modern tools. These trends expand access to finance for individuals and small businesses, enabling wider participation in economic growth.

Digital transformation is another driver. With over 1,500 digital government services and 1.6 million digital IDs in use, the public sector is becoming more efficient and accessible. In parallel, partnerships with international tech companies are creating new opportunities for digital investment and innovation.

These developments suggest a growing ability to respond to shocks, adapt to change, and lay the groundwork for sustainable development. Still, challenges remain-from global economic pressures to local structural issues. That's why reform must be continuous, and progress must be measured not just by numbers, but by its real impact on people's lives.

The first quarter of 2025 shows that Jordan is moving in the right direction. What matters now is maintaining the momentum, ensuring effective coordination between government and the private sector, and keeping the focus on inclusive growth. Building a resilient economy is not a short race-it's a long journey that requires staying the course.

Raad Mahmoud Al - Tal is Head of Economics Department – – University of Jordan, [email protected]