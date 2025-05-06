Prince Mired Urges 'Stronger' Commitment To Inclusive Education In Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HH Prince Mired, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), on Tuesday said that only 27,000 out of an estimated 300,000 students with disabilities in Jordan were enrolled in schools.

Speaking during a meeting with the Lower House's Work, Social Development, and Housing Committee, Prince Mired noted that 22,000 of these students attend public schools, while 5,000 are enrolled in private institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He emphasised that promoting inclusive education is a top priority, as education serves as the foundation for empowering individuals with disabilities and ensuring they attain their full rights.

The prince also highlighted the recent approval of the bylaw for the National Academy for Inclusive Education, describing it as a major step toward reforming the education system.

The bylaw aims to foster a fair and inclusive educational environment that allows students with disabilities to fulfil their potential and play an active role in society.

"This step reflects Jordan's ongoing commitment to the rights of persons with disabilities," he said.

Prince Mired also pointed out that the bylaw's endorsement is one of Jordan's key commitments made at the Third Global Disability Summit, where His Majesty King Abdullah delivered an influential speech underscoring the importance of inclusive education.

He also called for greater efforts to empower people with disabilities across all sectors, including improving accessibility to tourist sites.