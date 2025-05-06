Ministry Launches $10.3M KOICA-Funded Water Project In Jerash

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Tuesday launched a $10.34 million water infrastructure project to improve water supply and distribution in Jerash, with funding and technical assistance from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The project was launched in Al Mastabah region in the presence of the Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud, South Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo and KOICA Country Director Kim So-young, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The initiative will rehabilitate ageing water distribution systems in six areas - Mastaba, Umm Rumaneh, Marsa, Jubbah, Al Rayah and Talat Al Razz- as part of Jordan's 2023-2040 water sector strategy and broader economic modernisation efforts.

"This project will improve water supply, reduce network stress, and ensure more equitable access through a shift to gravity-based flow systems," said Abul Saud. "It will also extend the life of the infrastructure while improving efficiency and reducing operating costs."

Key components of the project include the installation of 81 kilometres of polyethene pipes in various diameters, 15,000 household water connections and 600 metres of pipeline. The work will also include pressure control systems, advanced flow meters and the replacement of pumping stations and key water infrastructure in several areas of the northern region.

The Korean diplomat described the initiative as a "critical step" in addressing Jordan's growing water challenges. "Water and irrigation have always been a core pillar of Korea's development partnership with Jordan," he said.

The 730-day project is expected to improve access to water and the quality of service for residents in the region.