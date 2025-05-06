Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Chief, Archbishop Christophoros Highlight Jordan's Role In Promoting Coexistence

2025-05-06 11:07:46
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti on Tuesday received Greek Orthodox Archbishop and Head of the Jordan Churches Council Archbishop Christophoros and his accompanying delegation at the General Command headquarters.

The meeting was attended by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) Mufti, Colonel Imam Hassan Makhatrah, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Discussions focused on promoting the values of tolerance and interfaith coexistence, and the role of religious institutions in fostering mutual respect and societal harmony.

Huneiti highlighted the church's important contribution to advancing understanding and unity across Jordan's diverse communities, praising its efforts to support the social fabric of the Kingdom.

Archbishop Christophoros commended the humanitarian and medical efforts of the JAF in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as well as the army's continued dedication to defending the Kingdom. He emphasised Jordan's exemplary role as a regional and global model of peaceful coexistence.

