Jordan Launches Roadmap To Decarbonise Building Sector By 2030

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Energy on Tuesday launched a national roadmap to decarbonise its building sector, a significant milestone in the Kingdom's climate strategy and a key component of its energy partnership with Germany.

Speaking at the launch event, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary General Amani Azzam underscored the urgency of cutting carbon emissions to address the escalating climate crisis, according to a ministry statement.

“Decarbonising Jordan's building stock is a fundamental step in tackling climate change,” Azzam said, noting that the building sector consumes up to 40 per cent of the Kingdom's electricity and is a major contributor to carbon emissions.

Azzam reiterated Jordan's commitment to reducing carbon emissions by up to 40 per cent by 2030, in line with its pledges under the Paris Agreement. She said that the country aims to achieve this target in part by increasing the use of renewable and green energy in the building sector.

She noted that effective decarbonisation requires strong cooperation, clear legal frameworks, and specialised training.“The roadmap is not a theoretical document, but a practical foundation for coordinated national and international action,” she said.

Azzam described decarbonisation efforts as“long-term investments in the future of upcoming generations”, expressing hope that the roadmap will serve as a springboard for a more sustainable path forward.

Andreas Riesmann, a representative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, highlighted the long-standing energy partnership between Jordan and Germany. He said the cooperation continues to grow stronger as both nations work toward reducing emissions and limiting global warming by 2045.

He urged all stakeholders to align efforts and establish the legal and institutional frameworks necessary to overcome challenges and implement the roadmap effectively.

In a recorded message, Sila Martinez Juez, programme manager at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), described the roadmap as a vital tool for promoting best practices and fostering cooperation among stakeholders. She also emphasised the importance of ensuring that these practices are scalable and adaptable across the region.

Juez also noted that the German Energy Agency has launched initiatives to support teams dedicated to advancing carbon neutrality.