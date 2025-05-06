Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Verizon Wave Analysis 6 May 2025


2025-05-06 11:06:36
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Verizon: ⬆️ Buy

– Verizon broke daily Triangle

– Likely to rise to resistance level 44.80

Verizon recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily Triangle from the start of April (which has enclosed the previous waves B, i and ii).

The breakout of this Triangle should accelerate the active impulse wave iii, which belongs to the C-wave from last month.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Verizon can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 44.80 (top of the previous impulse wave (i) from last month).

MENAFN06052025000156011031ID1109516075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search