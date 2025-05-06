Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2025 Results



The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at . Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at , and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. Conference Call Details: Dial-in number (Toll Free) +1 877-883-0383 International Dial-in number +1-412-902-6506 Participant Elite Entry Number 3935926 Link to Webcast of the Conference Call: /events-and-presentations/default About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at . Contacts: Investors:

Joan Tong, 863-640-0826 ... Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 ... Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206 ... SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

