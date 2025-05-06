Crown Prince To Begin Working Visit To Japan On Wednesday

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will begin a working visit to Japan on Wednesday.During the visit, the Crown Prince is scheduled to meet with His Imperial Highness Crown Prince Akishino of Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and a number of senior Japanese officials.The Crown Prince will also visit the Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka.

