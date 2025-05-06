House Urges Int'l Action To Reopen Jerusalem Endowment Office

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) - The Lower House of Representatives condemned the Israeli occupation authorities' closure of Jerusalem Fund and Endowment office in occupied Jerusalem.In a statement on Tuesday, the House said Israel's decision came within the framework of the Israeli government's extremist policy to Judaize the Arab city of Jerusalem and violate international laws and norms that prohibit the occupation authorities from making any changes in the occupied city.The House called on the government to take action with international bodies, mainly the United Nations, to pressure the Israeli authorities to reopen closed Palestinian institutions in Jerusalem.The statement noted the Israeli violations against Jerusalem, its people, and Islamic and Christian holy sites, as well as desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacks on worshippers, constitute a violation of international law and legitimacy and provoke feelings of millions of Muslims.The House called on the international community to assume its responsibilities by preserving Jerusalem's legal status and taking a "decisive" stance to stop the repeated Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.Calling on Israel, as an occupying power, to abide by international law, the House warned of the dangerous escalation that threatens to ignite situation in the region, which requires "immediate and rapid" intervention to halt all heinous Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.The statement stated that the Israeli allegations to justify its move are completely false and baseless, addding that Jerusalem Fund and Endowment's work is limited to social, humanitarian, and charitable operations only, and has no connection to any political activity.Such blatant attacks would not have continued without international silence on all the Israeli serious violations, as an occupying power, which broke all international norms and conventions that guarantee the freedom of civil and humanitarian action, the statement pointed out.Urging support for Palestinian national institutions in Jerusalem, the MPS said this effort aims to preserve Palestinian national identity.Additionally, it stressed the need for a "broad" international effort to halt the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip and halt the Israeli genocide against its people.