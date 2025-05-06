Agriculture Minister Meets New Agricultural Engineers Association Board

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Tuesday met with the newly elected president and members of the Jordanian Agricultural Engineers Association at the ministry's headquarters.The association's president, Ali Abu Nuqta, lauded the ministry's continued support for the previous board, citing strategic projects such as the Hammad and Sarhan land development initiatives, the Tuana agricultural station, leased land development in the Disi area, and a fish freezing plant. He noted these initiatives have had a significant impact on the sector and the syndicate's operations.Hneifat highlighted tangible outcomes from recent reforms and organizational efforts within the agricultural sector, including a rise in agricultural exports to nearly JD1.5 billion and a 6.9% growth rate in 2024.The minister emphasized ongoing progress under the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture, including enhancements to extension services, support for agricultural exports, protection of local products, and food security programs. He noted that more than 50,000 farmers have benefited from the JD250 million agricultural lending program, aimed at promoting high-value projects with direct economic impact.Hneifat also pointed to the ministry's efforts in food processing and investment promotion, which have resulted in the establishment of 20 new factories, most of which are expected to become operational by the end of the year.Meanwhile, national afforestation efforts are underway across several governorates using advanced techniques such as the Cocoon system and treated water. Industrial forests are also being developed in central and northern regions.