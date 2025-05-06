403
UDC, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Sign Partnership Agreement
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC) , the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, has announced a partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to introduce the latter's members to the Card-Linked Offers programme.
Through the partnership, Privilege Club members will collect one Avios for every four Qatari riyals spent using eligible payment cards linked to their accounts when shopping or dining at the curated premium shops and restaurants along the climatised waterfront promenade, Crystal Walk, on Gewan Island.
Faisal Nasser al-Emadi, executive director Commercial at UDC, said:“This expansion aligns with our ongoing strategy to enrich the customer journey and reinforce Gewan Island's position as a premier, diverse luxury destination attracting visitors from both within Qatar and abroad.”
Qatar Airways senior vice-president Business-to-Consumer, Christophe Guittard, said:“As an award-winning loyalty programme, our ambition is to seamlessly integrate Privilege Club rewards into our members' everyday moments for greater value. We are delighted to offer them even more opportunities to collect and spend Avios at Gewan Island - Doha's newest destination for refined shopping, dining, and leisure experiences.”
Gewan Island, Qatar's newest luxury destination, boasts a diverse range of upscale retail outlets and fine dining options, providing visitors with unparalleled shopping and culinary experiences.
In addition to collecting Avios, Privilege Club members enjoy the flexibility to spend their Avios for purchases at Gewan Island's shops and restaurants or for other rewards such as flight bookings, seat upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals, and shopping or dining at over 900 locations worldwide.
With its strategic location and stunning views, Gewan Island offers a unique blend of luxury and diversity, making it a preferred choice for families and individuals seeking distinctive experiences.
The island is home to a selection of world-class restaurants and retail outlets that cater to the tastes of those seeking quality and exclusivity.
